A spectacularly sunny Friday and Saturday followed by a Sunday evening wind storm -Kris

Prepare for everyone you meet tomorrow to be in a good mood. The weather is going to be THAT NICE. It will be a chilly start to the day with temperatures just below freezing in most locations. However, lots of sunshine will help warm things up into the lower 50s, which is just above average.

The sunny weather will continue for Saturday and most of Sunday. In addition, a warming trend will take our temperatures up into the lower 60s. However, our weekend will have a dramatic end. A strong cold front will move in late Sunday bringing potentially damaging winds to the area. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph could topple trees and power lines and cause widespread power outages. 4 News Now First Alert Weather will keep you updated as this system approaches. Stay tuned…