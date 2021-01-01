A soggy, slushy start to 2021 -Kris

Our record snows of Thursday are melting into a gross mess, and that will be the trend through the weekend! In the meantime, New Year’s Eve will bring cloudy skies, mild temperatures and areas of fog. Overnight lows will stay above freezing in many locations. There is a slight chance of light rain, possibly mixed with snow, early Friday morning. Otherwise, New Year’s Day will be mostly dry. High temperatures will be in the 40° range!

Our next cold front will pass through the area Friday evening. Expect more valley rain and mountain snow through Saturday morning. There is another front right behind it with valley rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will warm into the mid 40s in many locations. Windy conditions will pick up Saturday night into Sunday. Our active weather pattern will continue right on through next week. Right now, it looks like the next chance of accumulating snow in Spokane is Tuesday night.