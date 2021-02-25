A snowy morning commute and treacherous mountain pass travel on Thursday -Kris

Get ready for a “weather 180″ – from sunshine today to snowy, windy weather for Thursday. The timing of the snow isn’t the best: it will pick up right around 7 a.m. in Spokane. Expect a snowy morning commute with 1 – 3″ of snow in the Spokane area, and up to 4” in Coeur d’Alene, Deer Park and Sandpoint. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 7 a.m – 1 p.m. for most of Eastern Washington and North Idaho. In addition to the snow, it’s going to be windy, with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures will top out around 40°. As challenging as our morning commute will be, travel over the passes is going to be worse. The Cascade passes could get up to 3 FEET of snow through Friday. Up to 2 feet of snow is expected over Lookout Pass.

The snow will taper off some in the valleys for Friday, but the winds will pick up with even stronger gusts expected. Our weather pattern quiets down for the weekend. Mountain snow is still a possibility, but expect dry conditions in the valleys. There’s even a pretty good chance for some sunshine on Saturday. Confidence in next week’s forecast is low. There’s a possibility for some snow Monday morning, but stay tuned for updates.