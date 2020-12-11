A snowy Friday with more on the way this weekend – Mark

Happy snowy Friday!

The snow is here and there is more expected later this weekend.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We’ll see mostly light snow across the region today, with heavier snow in the mountains

Expect between 1-2 inches by this afternoon

Cloudy weather rolls in for tonight and Saturday

More snow is on the way Sunday

We’ll see the snow taper off around dinner time.

We’re finally seeing some cooler temperatures and that’s the case across the region.

The snow isn’t going anywhere. There’s a good chance of snow or rain/snow mix all the way through next week, so keep the snow boots and mittens by the front door!