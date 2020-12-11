A snowy Friday with more on the way this weekend – Mark

Happy snowy Friday!

The snow is here and there is more expected later this weekend.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • We’ll see mostly light snow across the region today, with heavier snow in the mountains
  • Expect between 1-2 inches by this afternoon
  • Cloudy weather rolls in for tonight and Saturday
  • More snow is on the way Sunday

Fri Mid 4 Things[1]

We’ll see the snow taper off around dinner time.

Fri Day Planner[1]

We’re finally seeing some cooler temperatures and that’s the case across the region.

Fri Highs[1]

The snow isn’t going anywhere. There’s a good chance of snow or rain/snow mix all the way through next week, so keep the snow boots and mittens by the front door!

Fri Planning 7 Day[1]

