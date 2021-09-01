A slow warm up as we head into Labor Day weekend – Mark

Labor Day weekend is just around the corner and we’re going to warm up in the next few days.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

Sunny and cool all day

Clear and cool weather tonight

A warmer weekend ahead

Dry conditions through Labor Day

Today, we’ll see mostly clear and cool conditions, with temperatures lingering in the mid to high 60s.

Today will be cooler than normal, but we’ll see a warmer Thursday.

Even though we’ll be cool, there will be plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow. Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend with low 80s all the way into Labor Day.