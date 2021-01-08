A sliver of sunshine and a quick dusting of snow for Friday -Kris

If you see a little sunshine at your house Friday morning, zip outside and enjoy it! Sun has been in especially short supply lately, and tomorrow’s brief glimpse won’t last long. The clouds will increase by noon Friday, with the chance of light rain or snow in the late afternoon and early evening. It won’t amount to much, even in the mountains. Highs on Friday will top out in the mid 30s, which is just a little above average.

The weekend will be dry, but gray. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s. A warmer, wetter pattern will develop early next week, with a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow.