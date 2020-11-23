A slippery morning drive, cloudy afternoon expected – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to know for Monday, November 23:

Mon 4 Things[1]

The snow will end about at about 8:00 a.m. with more snow expected in N. Idaho.

Mon Day Planner[1]

Slippery roads and cloudy skies will remain. Clouds and breezy conditions are expected for Tuesday and another round of light snow comes in Wednesday morning. There is a potential for icy roads Thanksgiving morning with winter conditions on the mountains passes. A drier and cloudy weekend is expected.

Mon 4 Day[1]

