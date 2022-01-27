A slight chance of sunshine in an otherwise gray Thursday forecast – Kris

Keep your sunglasses handy just in case we break out of the low clouds for a few minutes Thursday. I might be wishful forecasting (wish-casting), but a minor shift in our wind tomorrow could result in a seismic shift in the collective mood of the Spokane population! I think we could all use a little sunshine. The ridge of high pressure that’s kept the gray skies trapped over us will shift a little bit to the east Thursday. Winds will become more northeasterly as a result, and that might be enough to allow the skies to clear. Fingers crossed. Otherwise, expect low clouds and patchy fog on Thursday. High temperatures will top out right around freezing.

Friday might be our last day of low clouds and fog, as a more active weather pattern takes over late Saturday into Sunday. Right now, it looks like we’ll have a mix of snow and rain in the valleys on Sunday with some mountain snow. Colder weather and hit or miss snow showers are in the forecast for next week.