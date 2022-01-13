Patchy freezing fog and icy road conditions make for treacherous Thursday commute – Mark

Your car thermometer may read 34 degrees, but it’s slick out there!

Expect icy road conditions as you head out this morning.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, January 13:

Very slick roads

Icy walkways

Patchy freezing fog

Cloudy and mild Friday

Road temperatures will be very cold today. Combined with patchy freezing fog, your commute could be dicey.

Despite icy conditions, temperatures will be above average today. Highs will be in the upper 30s for Spokane and low 40s for Coeur d’Alene.

The rest of your Thursday will be cloudy and mild.

Temperatures will be in the mid 30s this weekend.