“A safe place that they know they can learn and grow and explore”: Spokane teachers prepare to meet their kindergartners

Destiny Richards

4 News Now Regal Elementary

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday morning, there will be a group of bright-eyed kindergarten students finally getting to meet the teachers and classmates they’ve only known through a computer screen for the past three weeks.

4 News Now spoke with three Regal Elementary teachers who will be meeting their first group of students this week.

They say it will feel like a family reunion because they already know so much about their students’ personalities from virtual learning.

For them, virtual learning with kindergarteners was a challenge, especially when it came to learning social behavior and skills.

The teachers say it will also be challenging in-person under COVID-19 guidelines, but in a different way.

Their kids will have to learn how to work together, without being close together.

“We’re in groups and pairs and different centers and different activities where kids are together learning how to be with one another,” said kindergarten teacher at Regal Matt Cumberland. “We had to change our mindset with all aspects of our learning day.”

Another kindergarten teacher, Jamie Ward, says teaching kindergarten is all about teaching routines.

“We teach them this is how we line up, this is how we walk in the hall. And it’s going to be this is how we wash our hands, this is when we sanitize our hands. This is how often we sanitize our hands,” said Ward.

To follow COVID-19 guidelines, the teachers have already re-arranged their classrooms where students can sit 6 feet apart.

Students will also be using their own individual supplies.

The teachers say it’s just another thing they’ll be learning as kindergartners, as they’ve never had to learn any other way of going to school.

Kindergarten teacher, Danielle Doornink, says they’re going to try to make it a creative and fun experience.

“There’s been so much upheaval and uncertainty in their little lives over the past several months. And I don’t want kindergarten to be like that for them,” she said. “I want it to be a safe place that they know they can learn and grow and explore and that we’re in the background doing the things to keep them safe and to make sure that this is the place they want to be.”

Also to keep students safe, Spokane Public Schools is requiring parents and families to give their child a health check before coming to school.

You’ll need to do it here on the SPS website.

The health check will ask if your child is experiencing any symptoms of being sick or having COVID-19.

Then you’ll submit the completed health check by entering their student I.D. number.

