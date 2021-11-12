Rain wraps up the week – Mark
Welcome to your soggy Friday! Here are some ways the rain could impact your day:
- Remember to clear your storm drains
- Grab the rainboots and umbrellas
- Prepare for a wet ride to school and work
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Rainy day today
- Clearing skies overnight
- Sunshine expected Saturday
- More rain Sunday
Rain is expected to stick around all day.
Despite the wet weather, temperatures will be mild today. Highs will be in the low 50s.
An inch of rain is possible today. Then Saturday will start out sunny with another system arriving Saturday night into Sunday.
Showers will stick around Sunday and Monday, with cooler temperatures and drier conditions mid-week.
