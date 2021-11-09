A rainy start to Tuesday MIGHT include a little snow mixed in – Kris

Odds are, you will not wake up tomorrow morning with snow at your house. However, it is going to be a soggy morning commute to work and school. Rain will move in overnight, and it could briefly mix with snow in spots around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Most, if any, accumulating snow will be confined to the valleys in northeast Washington and North Idaho. Up to 2″ of snow is possible in the northern most valleys. Meanwhile, expect dry and WINDY conditions by mid-afternoon. You might even see some sunshine (before the sun sets at 4:20!).

If your travel plans take you over the Cascades for Tuesday, THAT is where you’ll find the snow. WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect for the passes. On Wednesday, expect lingering mountain showers, otherwise it will be a dry and seasonable day with some sunshine. The next round of wet weather moves in for Thursday, Veterans Day, in the form of valley rain and mountain snow. Showery conditions with above average temperatures will continue through the weekend.