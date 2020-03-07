A rainy start to the weekend MIGHT turn to snow! -Kris

Get ready for a soggy start to the weekend! A cold front has brought an increase in clouds to the region this evening and a few sprinkles to many locations. The rain will pick up in intensity late this evening and continue overnight. Some snow is expected to mix in with the rain in the morning hours, with the possibility of a light accumulation on the grassy surfaces. The best chance of accumulating snow will be down on the Palouse. Moscow and Pullman could pick up 1″ – 2″ of wet snow Saturday morning, but it will likely melt Saturday afternoon.

High temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid 40s, which is close to average. The rain will diminish Saturday late afternoon and evening.

Expect a beautiful Sunday, with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. The sunny weather will continue through most of next work week.