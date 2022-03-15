A rainy night leads to a windy Tuesday with possible thunderstorms – Kris

Tonight was one of our first late sunsets since Daylight Saving Time started over the weekend, but it was too soggy to enjoy it! Those steady rains will continue overnight tonight and right on into tomorrow morning. The rain will taper off to showers in the afternoon, but that is when the winds will pick up. Expect wind gusts close to 40 mph. There is the potential for some isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. That’s something to keep in mind if you’ve got kids heading to afterschool soccer or track practice. Temperatures, meanwhile, will be fairly mild. We will start the day off in the mid 40s and warm up into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

We will dry out for Wednesday, but there’s still the possibility of some mountain snow showers. Weak disturbances will bring a slight chance of showers to the valleys on Thursday and Friday. Right now, it looks like a more substantial system will move in for the weekend with more valley rain and mountain snow.