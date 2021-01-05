A rain/snow mix on the way tonight with rain for Wednesday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Tuesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today”

  • We’ll see an increased chance of clouds
  • Expect frosty roads and walkways
  • Rain and a possible rain/snow mix is on the way for tonight
  • More rain on the way tomorrow

Tue 4b Things[1]

We’re going to see an increased chance of clouds with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Tue Dayplanner[1]

That’s above average. We’re seeing the same thing across the region.

Tue Highs[1]

Some sun, but mostly clouds today with the next front moving in after dinner, bringing rain or a rain/snow mix overnight. Rain is the story again Wednesday and then we dry out for the end of the week and weekend. Cooler daytime highs, as well.

Tue Planning 7 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.