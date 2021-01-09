A quiet weekend before a wet, windy workweek

It’s not going to be sunny on Saturday and Sunday, but it might be just nice enough to get outside, shake the dust off after a bizarre week, walk the dog or take down the Christmas lights. Expect a gray Saturday with low clouds and areas of fog. Locally dense fog and freezing fog are possible in the morning. Despite that, high temperatures will top out in the mid 30s, which is just a little above average. A very weak disturbance will pass through the region Sunday which could bring a few flurries or sprinkles, but for the most locations, it will only result in mostly cloudy skies. Things will change early next week, as a series of storm system promises a return to wet, windy weather.