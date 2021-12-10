A quiet Friday before a big weekend storm – Kris

It’s almost Friday! Expect a quiet end to the workweek with some patchy fog and seasonable temperatures. However, as you look ahead to the weekend, the weather is going to have a big impact on your plans. For starters, pass travel in either direction is going to be nightmarish. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for late Friday through late Saturday for the mountains of North Idaho and the Central Panhandle as well as the Cascades. Around town, Friday evening will start out with wet sloppy snow. Hopefully snow boots will not ruin your Christmas party attire! That will turn over to a rain/snow mix and eventually rain by Saturday afternoon. It’s going to be a windy Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 40s.

Mountain snow will continue on Sunday with only a slight chance of lingering showers in the valleys. Temperatures will remain above average through the start of the workweek, and the active weather pattern will continue as well. Expect more rain and snow, freezing and thawing until mid-week. There is growing confidence of colder and snowier weather starting the end of next week and continuing into the week before Christmas. STAY TUNED!