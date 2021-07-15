A quick little “cool-down” before the heat returns – Kris

It’s not going to be sweater weather, but temperatures on Thursday will be cooler than they have been for the past several days. Highs will climb into the lower 90s. Our average high is 85°. A breeze in the afternoon will make it feel even cooler, but unfortunately, that breeze has firefighters concerned. A RED FLAG WARNING continues through Thursday evening because of the hot, dry, breezy weather. Meanwhile, the smoky/hazy conditions will continue hamper our air quality for the next several days.

Our cooling trend continues for Friday. Expect a high in the mid to upper 80s. That’s the coolest weather we’ve had since mid June. Then the ridge of high pressure will begin building back into our area bringing the heat along with it. Highs will be back in the mid 90s by Sunday. There’s no sign of rain in the forecast.