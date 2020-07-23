A quick cool down in the forecast -Kris

You might not have felt it, but Wednesday was a little bit cooler, and that trend continues for Thursday. A dry cold front will cruise through tonight bringing our temperatures back down to average for Thursday. We will top out in the mid 80s. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms over the Palouse and the LC valley overnight, otherwise only expect a few passing clouds with tonight’s front. It will also be a bit breezy Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be sunny, but even cooler, with highs in the lower 80s. That’s when the cooling trend comes to an end. Hot, dry weather will return starting Sunday and continuing through the rest of next week.