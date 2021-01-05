A quick break from the rain and snow, and the possibility of a little SUN -Kris

You can give your rain coat a quick break on Tuesday, but keep it handy. After a soggy, breezy Monday, the wind and rain will taper off by Tuesday. Expect partly sunny skies and above average temperatures. In Spokane, we will climb into the lower 40s for a high. The wet weather will not stay away for long, however. The next front moves in Tuesday evening with another round of valley rain and mountain snow that will continue into Wednesday.

By Thursday, we will start a longer break from our active weather pattern. High pressure will build over the region. There is still the possibility of some mountain snow showers, but the valleys will most likely stay dry through the weekend. Expect a very gradual cooling trend into early next week.