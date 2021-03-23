A one-day break from the wet spring weather -Kris

We saw just about everything Monday: it started out with light snow and then some sunshine. In the afternoon, thunderstorms brought heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, graupel and rainbows. All of that turned back to snow in some locations! Well, Tuesday will be sunny from start to finish. After a very chilly start in the mid 20s, highs will climb to the lower 50s, which is exactly average. Winds will be light

Wednesday, the wet weather returns. Most valley locations will see rain, or possibly a mix of rain and snow with snow in the mountains. Linger showers are possible on Thursday. A long stretch of warmer, drier weather kicks off Friday.