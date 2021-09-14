A nice day today and cooler Wednesday – Mark

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and mild conditions.

We’ll start off in the 50s, but make our way toward the low to mid 70s by this afternoon.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

Sunny and mild today

Breezy conditions at time

A cooling trend starts Wednesday

Much-needed rain begins Friday

We’re seeing normal high temperatures for this time of year, with mid 70s.

Normal temperatures and sunshine with a few clouds today, but cooler Wednesday with breezy conditions. Thursday will mark the start of a cool down into the 60s for the weekend with rain showers Friday. Rainy Saturday and more showers Sunday.