A nice day today and cooler Wednesday – Mark
Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and mild conditions.
We’ll start off in the 50s, but make our way toward the low to mid 70s by this afternoon.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:
- Sunny and mild today
- Breezy conditions at time
- A cooling trend starts Wednesday
- Much-needed rain begins Friday
We’re seeing normal high temperatures for this time of year, with mid 70s.
Normal temperatures and sunshine with a few clouds today, but cooler Wednesday with breezy conditions. Thursday will mark the start of a cool down into the 60s for the weekend with rain showers Friday. Rainy Saturday and more showers Sunday.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.