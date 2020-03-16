A nice day of sunshine to start your work week! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday was another chilly day across the Inland Northwest! We saw partly cloudy skies in most areas with temperatures mostly in the 30’s.

Sunday night is looking bitterly cold as well. Our overnight lows will mostly be in the teens and upper 20’s.

TONIGHT'S FORECAST: Another chilly night in store for the Inland Northwest. Most areas across the region will reach the teens and 20's. Stay warm! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/8XZyhS96ai — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 15, 2020

As we head into the start of our work week, we’ll see a dramatic shift in temperature. Our high’s will mostly be in the upper 40’s and 50’s! We’ll still be slightly below average, but that will change as we head into the middle of the week.

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: The sun is making a return for the start of our work week! Our high temp for tomorrow will reach 48 degrees with sunny skies. Temps across the region will reach the 40's and 50's. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/mxJBIxJLo2 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 15, 2020

Not only will our temperatures start to warm up, but we’ll also see sunshine! No need to worry about getting out at a certain time. Those sunny skies are expected to last all day.

MONDAY PLANNER: Tomorrow will be a nice day to go outside and get some fresh air. The sunshine is expected to stick around for most of the day! We'll start off chilly and gradually work our way up to those upper 40's in Spokane. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/1uEPHSQBdX — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 15, 2020

