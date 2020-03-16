A nice day of sunshine to start your work week! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday was another chilly day across the Inland Northwest! We saw partly cloudy skies in most areas with temperatures mostly in the 30’s.
Sunday night is looking bitterly cold as well. Our overnight lows will mostly be in the teens and upper 20’s.
As we head into the start of our work week, we’ll see a dramatic shift in temperature. Our high’s will mostly be in the upper 40’s and 50’s! We’ll still be slightly below average, but that will change as we head into the middle of the week.
Not only will our temperatures start to warm up, but we’ll also see sunshine! No need to worry about getting out at a certain time. Those sunny skies are expected to last all day.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.