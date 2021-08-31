A nice cool down with a warmer weekend ahead – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

We are experiencing some chilly mornings, but a warmer weekend is ahead.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

Cooler temperatures today

Chilly mornings continue

Sunny and dry conditions are sticking around

A warmer weekend on tap

We’re seeing a much cooler day than what is average. Temperatures will linger in the mid 60s and sneak up to low 70s.

We’re seeing cool conditions across the state, with the warmest temperatures towards Lewiston and the Tri-Cities.

We’ll see a bit more warmth tomorrow, with temperatures in the low 70s.

Cooler air will be here through Thursday bringing low 70s, then we warm up into the low 80s for the Labor Day weekend.