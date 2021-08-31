A nice cool down with a warmer weekend ahead – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Tuesday!

We are experiencing some chilly mornings, but a warmer weekend is ahead.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

  • Cooler temperatures today
  • Chilly mornings continue
  • Sunny and dry conditions are sticking around
  • A warmer weekend on tap

Tue Mid 4 Things

We’re seeing a much cooler day than what is average. Temperatures will linger in the mid 60s and sneak up to low 70s.

Tue Rest Of

We’re seeing cool conditions across the state, with the warmest temperatures towards Lewiston and the Tri-Cities.

Tue Highs

We’ll see a bit more warmth tomorrow, with temperatures in the low 70s.

Tue Wed Hi

Cooler air will be here through Thursday bringing low 70s, then we warm up into the low 80s for the Labor Day weekend.

Tue Planning 7 Day

