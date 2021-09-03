A near perfect Labor Day Weekend starts with a gorgeous Friday – Kris

It’s not an option here in the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center, but if YOU can sneak out and start your Labor Day Weekend a little early tomorrow, DO IT! Grab an afternoon tee time or beat the crowds to the campground, whatever you have planned for Friday, it will be beautiful. Expect another cool start to the day with morning lows in the 40s. However, we will warm up quickly under mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

The nice weather continues for the weekend, but it’s going to get even warmer. Summer returns full force starting Saturday, as highs climb into the 80s, and that’s where they will stay through Monday. A weak disturbance will bring an increase in clouds Saturday night. In addition, wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible Sunday afternoon. However, it’s blue skies, sunshine and 80°+ temperatures for Labor Day. YAY!