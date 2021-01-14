A much calmer, but colder night for those without power -Kris

The similarities between this morning’s wind storm, and the big storm of 2015 are striking. Here we are in the aftermath, heading into the coldest night in more than two weeks, and thousands of families have no power. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower to mid 20s. It will be a long, cold night for them. The silver lining of this forecast is the wind. All of the watches, warnings and advisories have expired. Winds have been rapidly decreasing, and they will be light by Thursday morning. It will take weeks and months to clean up from today’s wind storm, but tomorrow will be a beautiful day to get started. Expect sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid 30s. That’s a big drop from today’s highs in the 50s, but still a bit above average.

A couple of weak disturbances will pass through the region Friday and Sunday. They will mostly bring just a little bit of mountain snow to the region. Otherwise, the 7-day forecast will be remarkably quiet, with seasonal temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds.