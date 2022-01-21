A mild weekend ahead – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

It’s finally Friday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Today will bring average temperatures
  • Sun and clouds are on tap
  • The sunshine continues Saturday
  • Mild weather continues into next week

Fri Mid 4 Things

Variable clouds will stick around today and we’re pretty mild for January.

Fri Next 12

After half an inch of rain, we are seeing areas of fog this morning, variable clouds and mild conditions. Sunshine comes Saturday and more clouds and cooler weather on Sunday. It will be dry and mild all next week.

Fri Planning 7 Day

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories