A mild weekend ahead – Mark

It’s finally Friday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Today will bring average temperatures

Sun and clouds are on tap

The sunshine continues Saturday

Mild weather continues into next week

Variable clouds will stick around today and we’re pretty mild for January.

After half an inch of rain, we are seeing areas of fog this morning, variable clouds and mild conditions. Sunshine comes Saturday and more clouds and cooler weather on Sunday. It will be dry and mild all next week.