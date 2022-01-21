A mild weekend ahead – Mark
It’s finally Friday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Today will bring average temperatures
- Sun and clouds are on tap
- The sunshine continues Saturday
- Mild weather continues into next week
Variable clouds will stick around today and we’re pretty mild for January.
After half an inch of rain, we are seeing areas of fog this morning, variable clouds and mild conditions. Sunshine comes Saturday and more clouds and cooler weather on Sunday. It will be dry and mild all next week.
