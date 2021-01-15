A mild weekend ahead and possible morning showers – Mark
You made it to Friday!
Today will be mild with some afternoon clouds.
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:
We’ll seel slightly-above temperatures throughout the day.
A quick hit of area showers and then clouds today with clouds and mild this weekend. Possible Sunday morning showers and then clouds to sunshine for Monday. Clouds and cooling end of next week.
