A mild weekend ahead and possible morning showers – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

You made it to Friday!

Today will be mild with some afternoon clouds.

Fri Day Planner[1]

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

Fri Pm 4 Things[1]

We’ll seel slightly-above temperatures throughout the day.

Fri High[1]

A quick hit of area showers and then clouds today with clouds and mild this weekend. Possible Sunday morning showers and then clouds to sunshine for Monday. Clouds and cooling end of next week.

Fri Planning 7 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.