A mild Thursday and Friday, but snow could be on the way – Mark

We’re still pretty warm today, but we’re going to start seeing a cooling trend.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

Cooling starts this weekend

Today will still be above average

A wet Saturday morning is on the way

Rain and snow is expected Monday

Today will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the high 40s and 50s.

Finally temperatures will dip below freezing tonight, which is great for snow-making at local ski areas.

Another above-average day is on the way Friday to wrap up the week.

Today will not be as windy and warm as yesterday, but it is still well above average. Clouds will linger today and Friday with Saturday morning showers of rain or snow.

We will dry out for Sunday with Monday morning snow expected in our area.