A mild Thanksgiving and weekend expected – Mark
Happy Thanksgiving!
We saw patchy fog this morning and that will happen again on Black Friday.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Conditions will be nice and mild
- If you’re driving, expect some patchy fog and black ice
- A nice weekend is ahad
- Lumps in your gravy is OK!
We’ll see fewer clouds and mid 30s this afternoon.
Mild conditions are expected all around with mountain passes in ok shape. Just make sure you check before you go.
Clouds to clearing and cool today. The weekend will bring variable clouds and mild daytime temps. Possible early morning showers Saturday and a slight chance of light snow on Monday.
