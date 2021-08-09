A mild start with a very hot finish this week – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, August 9:

Two mild days left

Heat kicks in Wednesday

Excessive Heat Watch in effect Thursday through Sunday

Dry conditions return

Today will be sunny and mild. Temperatures will hit 80 degrees by dinnertime.

Temperatures will be below average across the state.

An Excessive Heat Watch starts Thursday.

Temperatures will warm to 89 degrees on Tuesday. The heat turns up with mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday. We will have record high temperatures and an Excessive Heat Watch from Thursday through Sunday.