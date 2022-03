A Mild Start to the Week – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Monday’s 4 Things Clouds and mild today Above average and very mild Clouds and Mild today with some scattered showers possible Tuesday. Cooling and Sunny Wednesday with mid 30’s expected. Warming Friday and into the weekend.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.