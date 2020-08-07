A mild night across the region, followed by another cool down for Friday! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Thursday brought much cooler temperatures across the Inland Northwest! We even saw rain and a few thunderstorms move through the region.
Overnight lows for Thursday night will drop into the 40s and 50s. We’re expecting that wet weather to clear out overnight into Friday.
Our temperatures will cool down even more heading into Friday. Our high for the day in Spokane is expected to reach 75 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
We’re looking at similar conditions across the region with temps mostly in the 70s and 80s. Hope you all enjoy the break from the heat!
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.