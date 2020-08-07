A mild night across the region, followed by another cool down for Friday! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Thursday brought much cooler temperatures across the Inland Northwest! We even saw rain and a few thunderstorms move through the region.

Overnight lows for Thursday night will drop into the 40s and 50s. We’re expecting that wet weather to clear out overnight into Friday.

TONIGHT'S LOWS: Who's ready for some cooler overnight lows?! We're dropping into the 40s and 50s for tonight. Expect breezy conditions to continue into the overnight hours. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/xm7XEkZU62 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 6, 2020

Our temperatures will cool down even more heading into Friday. Our high for the day in Spokane is expected to reach 75 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: We're cooling down even more heading into Friday! 75 degrees is expected to be our high for the day in Spokane. Expect mostly sunshine on and off. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/yxVu6F7svO — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 6, 2020

We’re looking at similar conditions across the region with temps mostly in the 70s and 80s. Hope you all enjoy the break from the heat!

FRIDAY'S HIGHS: It looks like we'll be in the 70s and 80s in most places for tomorrow. We'll gradually warm up once again over the weekend into next week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/xZSI0kW1CM — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 6, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.