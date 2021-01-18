Expect a mild and calm next few days – Mark
Expect some clouds and sunshine today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 18:
- Sun and clouds today
- Partly cloudy Tuesday
- Cooler end of the week
- Possible light snow Sunday
We maintain our mild temperatures.
This quiet weather patter will last through Wednesday. We will see clouds and cooler temperatures Thursday into the weekend with high temperatures in the mid to low 30s.
