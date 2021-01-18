Expect a mild and calm next few days – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Expect some clouds and sunshine today.

Mon Day Planner[1]

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 18:

  • Sun and clouds today
  • Partly cloudy Tuesday
  • Cooler end of the week
  • Possible light snow Sunday

Mon Am 4 Things[1]

We maintain our mild temperatures.

Mon Highs[1]

This quiet weather patter will last through Wednesday. We will see clouds and cooler temperatures Thursday into the weekend with high temperatures in the mid to low 30s.

Mon 4 Day[1]

