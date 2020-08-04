A mild evening before we hit 90s again on Wednesday -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Clear and mild tonight before we see mid 90s in the forecast for our Wednesday. Enjoy tonight, should feel comfortable into the late hours.

Tonight’s lows will mainly be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clear skies across the region. We can expect light winds overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, we will get into the 90s once again. Spokane can expect an afternoon high temperature of 94 degrees. Areas in north Idaho will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lewiston will get to the triple digits.

Average high temperature this time of year in Spokane is in the mid 80s. We will be well above average tomorrow. Then, by Thursday, we will see mid 80s. Friday is when we’ll be the coolest. We can expect upper 70s and hit below average. For the weekend and next work week, we start to climb to the upper 80s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and hot. Temperatures as you head out the door will be in the mid to upper 60s. By lunch, we’ll heat up to the upper 80s.

We have one day of potential for wet weather this week and that is Thursday when we may see some rain showers.

HEAT SAFETY: