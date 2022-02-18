A mild end to the work week before changes roll in – Mark

You made it to Friday!

We will have sun and clouds with mild temperatures for the rest of the day. Here’s a look at the next 12 hours:

Fri Mid 12 Hours

Your 4 Things to Know for Friday, February 18 include:

  • Really nice weather today
  • Weekend rain/snow
  • Heavy mountain snow expected
  • Cold temperatures next week

Fri Mid 4 Things

Temperatures will be above average with dry conditions today. Highs will be in the mid 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Fri Highs

Conditions tomorrow will still be mild with possible afternoon showers. Highs will be in the low 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Fri Sat Highs

A cold front is moving through over the weekend.

We will have afternoon showers Saturday and Sunday with snow in the mountains.

Next week will be mostly dry and much colder with single digit overnight lows.

Fri Planning 7 Day

