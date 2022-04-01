A mild end to the week – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Your Friday is going to be nice and mild with temperatures in the low 50s.

Fri Mid 12 Hrs

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Clouds and mild today
  • Some Saturday showers
  • It will be a nice, decent weekend
  • Mountain snow returns Monday.

Fri Mid 4 Things

Our highs are about average today and Saturday looks similar.

Fri Highs 

We’re going to see warmer overnight lows tonight.

Fri Night

Today will be partly cloudy with mild winds.

Scattered showers come Saturday morning with isolated thundershowers expected.

Sunday will be warmer and calmer. Monday, we will see rain and winds with some heavy mountain snow in areas. Winds continue into Tuesday with calmer and sunny days to follow.

Fri Planniing 7 Day

