A mild end to the week – Mark

Your Friday is going to be nice and mild with temperatures in the low 50s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Clouds and mild today

Some Saturday showers

It will be a nice, decent weekend

Mountain snow returns Monday.

Our highs are about average today and Saturday looks similar.

We’re going to see warmer overnight lows tonight.

Today will be partly cloudy with mild winds.

Scattered showers come Saturday morning with isolated thundershowers expected.

Sunday will be warmer and calmer. Monday, we will see rain and winds with some heavy mountain snow in areas. Winds continue into Tuesday with calmer and sunny days to follow.