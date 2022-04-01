A mild end to the week – Mark
Your Friday is going to be nice and mild with temperatures in the low 50s.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Clouds and mild today
- Some Saturday showers
- It will be a nice, decent weekend
- Mountain snow returns Monday.
Our highs are about average today and Saturday looks similar.
We’re going to see warmer overnight lows tonight.
Today will be partly cloudy with mild winds.
Scattered showers come Saturday morning with isolated thundershowers expected.
Sunday will be warmer and calmer. Monday, we will see rain and winds with some heavy mountain snow in areas. Winds continue into Tuesday with calmer and sunny days to follow.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.