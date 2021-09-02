A mild end to the week, but a warmer weekend ahead – Mark

Happy Friday-eve.

We’re seeing a mild end to the week, but we’ll warm back up for the Labor Day weekend.

We had a chilly morning as kids headed out for the first day of school, but we’ll warm up into the mid-70s later today.

We’re looking nice, sunny and mild for the rest of the day.

Here’s a look at today’s highs – mostly mid-70s with some 80s sprinkled around.

We’ll see a warmer day Friday, with temperatures into the high 70s and mid-80s in some places.

It will be a beautiful Labor Day weekend, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s!

