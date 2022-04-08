A mild Friday, but winds are back – Mark

You made it to Friday!

Today will be cloudy and breezy.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Winds fire back up today
  • But it won’t be like Monday
  • Some spotty rain and mountain snow is expected
  • A much cooler weekend is expected

Today’s highs are above average.

A passing cold front will bring scattered morning showers and some mountain snow along with gusty southwest winds to 40 mph later today.

Weekend conditions will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s and the overnights below freezing. This weather pattern continues into next week.

