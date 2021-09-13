A mild and sunny start to the week – Mark
Happy Monday!
We’re starting the week sunny and mild conditions.
Here are your 4 Things to Know today:
- We’re starting the week of nice
- We’ll have a clear and cool evening
- We dip down later this week, making for a frosty Thursday morning
- Rain on the way for this weekend
We’re seeing good air quality this morning.
This mild weather trend is expected to stick around through Wednesday. Wednesday will be breezy with another cold front moving in, then Thursday will have a chilly start with clouds and showers. A cooler weekend is ahead.
