A mild and sunny start to the week – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

We’re starting the week sunny and mild conditions.

Mon Plan

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

  • We’re starting the week of nice
  • We’ll have a clear and cool evening
  • We dip down later this week, making for a frosty Thursday morning
  • Rain on the way for this weekend

Mon Am 4 Things

We’re seeing good air quality this morning.

Mon Am Smoke

This mild weather trend is expected to stick around through Wednesday. Wednesday will be breezy with another cold front moving in, then Thursday will have a chilly start with clouds and showers. A cooler weekend is ahead.

Mon 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories