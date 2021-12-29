A man was accused of being involved with a Newport teen’s death. Now, he’s out of jail.

by Kaitlin Knapp

NEWPORT, Wash. — A man accused of taking part in killing a Newport teenager is out of jail. Kevin Belding pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance and failure notify a coroner.

On October 4, 2020, 19-year-old Jason Fox’s remains were found in a shallow grave in Pend Oreille County. He was reported missing on Sept. 16. Following the discovery of his remains, four people were arrested for his murder.

Belding faced several charges including murder, manslaughter and kidnapping. In a plea agreement accepted on Tuesday morning, Belding pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance and failure to notify a coroner.

The criminal assistance charge, a felony, has a maximum sentence of one year while the other is 90 days. Belding already spent at least 15 months in jail waiting for a trial. Due to his time served, he is now a free man.

Jason Fox’s family spoke before the judge sentenced Belding. The family calls it a slap on the wrist for Belding and a slap to the face to the family.

“The criminal aid that this morally bankrupt person delivered resulted in my son being brutally beaten to death and left to rot in a shallow grave for three weeks,” said Michael Fox, Jason’s dad.

Michael added that he would be more forgiving if Belding came forward about the murder earlier.

The family asked for community service and supervision, though the judge said he is not legally able to impose any additional punishment since Belding served the maximum sentence.

The prosecutor said the family would have obviously liked a homicide conviction, though they understand the limitations of evidence against Belding in the investigation.

“I hope his death won’t be in vain,” said Pepper Fox, Jason’s mom.

As for the other suspects — Matthew Raddatz-Freeman, Claude Merritt and Riley Hillestad — their murder trials are set for 2022.

