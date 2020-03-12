A lovely spring day for Thursday, and then winter returns! -Kris

A major change to more wintry weather still looms in the forecast, but first, a lovely Spring Thursday. The winds of Wednesday are dying down, and the skies are clearing. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

The big changes we’ve been talking about all week are due in on Friday. Plan for blustery north winds, snow and much colder weather. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for northern Washington into the North Idaho Panhandle.

Early snowfall estimates for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are in the 2 to 3 inch range from Friday morning through Saturday morning, but keep in mind, those are early estimates.

We will dry out on Sunday, and temperatures slowly moderate through next week with mostly sunny skies each days.