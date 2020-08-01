‘A lot of years of hard work, gone’: Spokane family loses retirement savings during burglary

SPOKANE, Wash. – Imagine saving up for retirement, when suddenly, a large portion of that money is taken from you. That’s what happened to one Spokane family when their South Hill home was robbed.

“I feel devastated because that’s a lot of hard work we did over the past 30 years,” said Hui Xu, South Hill resident.

For thirty years, the Xu Family has worked hard to build a life here in Spokane. They put part of their hard-earned money in a safe in their home for retirement, along with several other things.

“Passport, citizenship certificates, social security cards,” said Xu.

In just a matter of hours, it was all gone, after someone broke into the family’s home.

While some of it is replaceable, some of it may be gone for good.

“My sons baby picture with me was taken too, so quite a few sentimental items for my son and wife,” Xu said.

Xu says the thieves got inside the house through the garage.

“The garage door was open, the floor was damaged. We knew it was a big mess,” he said.

The thieves made their way out with not just one safe, but two.

“A lot of years of hard work gone,” said Xu.

The family is willing to give a cash reward to anyone with additional information that could lead to an arrest. To report any suspicious activity, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

