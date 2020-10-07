A look inside Coeur d’Alene schools as they shift to full time in-person learning

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. — The return to in-person learning doesn’t mean things are going back to the way classes were held before this pandemic.

For most teachers, there’s nothing quite like seeing their students face to face.

“This is definitely ideal I think for kids and teachers rather than teaching in a remote setting all the time,” said Lydia Johnson, teacher at Bryan Elementary School.

However, Johnson knows these days, learning in person comes with its risks.

“I was a little bit nervous just kind of wondering what the situation would really look like in action,” she said.

Johnson teaches a hybrid class of first and second grade students. Just last week, her time with split both online and in person.

“I’m not going to lie. It’s been hard,” she said.

Now, she’s learning how to adjust with having all her students in one place, five days a week.

“I feel like we’re more prepared now but there’s obviously still a lot of the what ifs,” said Johnson.

In order to avoid those what ifs, she’s not only had to change how she teaches, but also what she’s teaching.

“A lot more hand washing throughout the day and really teaching what that looks like, rather than just saying wash your hands let’s get ready for lunch,” Johnson said.

If an outbreak of COVID-19 were to happen, the district says they’re ready to shift gears at any moment.

“That might be a case where we take a look at maybe closing the school temporarily,” said Scott Maben, Director of Communications for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools.

“I think that all of this is a risk right now but I do feel that we’re doing a pretty good job,” said Johnson.

RELATED: 46 people connected to Lake City High School now quarantined

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.