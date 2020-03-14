Spokane Schools putting preparations in place as parents brace for closures

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a statewide effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the closure of all Washington schools in a press conference Friday.

The closure has tens of thousands of parents statewide scrambling to find child care, and others are left wondering how they’ll afford it.

Spokane Public Schools is still planning what the next several weeks will look like, and so are parents.

Superintendent Dr. Shelley Redinger says the district will provide child care for first responders, health care workers, and vulnerable families. That service could expand depending on need.

Of the 30,000 enrolled students, more than half rely on schools for free and reduced lunch.

Starting March 23, the district will hand out Grab-and-Go meals each week day. Students can grab breakfast and lunch at the same time.

“Right now we expect to have food distribution hubs throughout the community for families so that every part of our community will be served,” said Redinger.

Schools are shutting down until April 24, but Gov. Inslee says the learning will continue.

Spokane students will be given everything they need to work on at home next Monday.

Sports seasons are over and Saturday’s SAT testing is cancelled. Redinger said there is a possibility these closures could last beyond April, which could impact graduations.

Redinger also said there definitely will be some make-up days, the district just doesn’t know exactly how many at this point.

READ: Spokane Schools working to implement food distribution, child care amid school closures

READ: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.