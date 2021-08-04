A look at Gonzaga men’s basketball’s conference schedule

by Erin Robinson

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 30: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs scores against Evan Mobley #4 of the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will start conference play on the road this year.

The Zags will play San Diego in California on December 30, then travel north to Los Angeles to play Loyola Marymount two days later.

Gonzaga will then host three consecutive games beginning with San Francisco on January 6, Pepperdine on January 8 and BYU on January 13.

The full schedule can be found below:

Dec. 30 San Diego San Diego, Calif. Jan. 1 * Loyola Marymount Los Angeles Jan. 6 * San Francisco Spokane Jan. 8 * Pepperdine Spokane Jan. 13 * BYU Spokane Jan. 15 * Santa Clara Santa Clara, Calif. Jan. 20 * Pacific Stockton, Calif. Jan. 27 * Loyola Marymount Spokane Jan. 29 * Portland Spokane Feb. 3 * Pepperdine Malibu, Calif. Feb. 5 * BYU Provo, Utah Feb. 10 * Pacific Spokane Feb. 12 * Saint Mary’s Spokane Feb. 19 * Santa Clara Spokane Feb. 24 * San Francisco San Francisco Feb. 26 * Saint Mary’s Moraga, Calif.

The West Coast Conference Championships will follow on March 3-8 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

GU’s non-conference schedule, along with game times and television information, are set to be released soon.

