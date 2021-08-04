A look at Gonzaga men’s basketball’s conference schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will start conference play on the road this year.
The Zags will play San Diego in California on December 30, then travel north to Los Angeles to play Loyola Marymount two days later.
Gonzaga will then host three consecutive games beginning with San Francisco on January 6, Pepperdine on January 8 and BYU on January 13.
The full schedule can be found below:
|Dec. 30
|San Diego
|San Diego, Calif.
|Jan. 1
|*
|Loyola Marymount
|Los Angeles
|Jan. 6
|*
|San Francisco
|Spokane
|Jan. 8
|*
|Pepperdine
|Spokane
|Jan. 13
|*
|BYU
|Spokane
|Jan. 15
|*
|Santa Clara
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|Jan. 20
|*
|Pacific
|Stockton, Calif.
|Jan. 27
|*
|Loyola Marymount
|Spokane
|Jan. 29
|*
|Portland
|Spokane
|Feb. 3
|*
|Pepperdine
|Malibu, Calif.
|Feb. 5
|*
|BYU
|Provo, Utah
|Feb. 10
|*
|Pacific
|Spokane
|Feb. 12
|*
|Saint Mary’s
|Spokane
|Feb. 19
|*
|Santa Clara
|Spokane
|Feb. 24
|*
|San Francisco
|San Francisco
|Feb. 26
|*
|Saint Mary’s
|Moraga, Calif.
The West Coast Conference Championships will follow on March 3-8 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
GU’s non-conference schedule, along with game times and television information, are set to be released soon.
