A look at Gonzaga men’s basketball’s conference schedule

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Erin Robinson
Gonzaga Vs Usc
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 30: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs scores against Evan Mobley #4 of the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will start conference play on the road this year. 

The Zags will play San Diego in California on December 30, then travel north to Los Angeles to play Loyola Marymount two days later. 

Gonzaga will then host three consecutive games beginning with San Francisco on January 6, Pepperdine on January 8 and BYU on January 13. 

READ: Gonzaga University announces new Athletic Director, Chris Standiford

The full schedule can be found below: 

Dec. 30 San Diego San Diego, Calif.
Jan. 1 * Loyola Marymount Los Angeles
Jan. 6 * San Francisco Spokane
Jan. 8 * Pepperdine Spokane
Jan. 13 * BYU Spokane
Jan. 15 * Santa Clara Santa Clara, Calif.
Jan. 20 * Pacific Stockton, Calif.
Jan. 27 * Loyola Marymount Spokane
Jan. 29 * Portland Spokane
Feb. 3 * Pepperdine Malibu, Calif.
Feb. 5 * BYU Provo, Utah
Feb. 10 * Pacific Spokane
Feb. 12 * Saint Mary’s Spokane
Feb. 19 * Santa Clara Spokane
Feb. 24 * San Francisco San Francisco
Feb. 26 * Saint Mary’s Moraga, Calif.

The West Coast Conference Championships will follow on March 3-8 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.  

GU’s non-conference schedule, along with game times and television information, are set to be released soon. 

RELATED: Joel Ayayi of Gonzaga not selected in draft, signs with Lakers

READ: Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs selected 5th overall by Orlando in the NBA draft

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Top Stories