A long break from the snow to start December -Kris

December is the snowiest month in Spokane, but there’s no sign of winter storms in the forecast. That little bit of snow Monday morning is going to be it for a while. What we do have plenty of in the forecast is FOG. For Tuesday, expect low clouds and develop by the morning. You might encounter some patchy freezing fog on the roads early in the day. We will start the day off in the 20s and climb into the mid 30s for highs.

A strong ridge of high pressure is taking over our weather pattern. Typically, a ridge of high pressure in December equates to foggy, cloudy days in the Inland Northwest. But thanks to an area of low pressure over the desert southwest, we might actually manage some sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, the ridge of high pressure might weaken a bit over the weekend, but there’s still no snow in the forecast through the next 7 days.