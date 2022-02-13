‘A little upset’: Families disappointed with Pfizer’s delay in vaccines for kids under 5

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – Kids younger than five now have to wait a few more months before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA postponed the meeting to discuss the shot for young kids, disappointing many parents.

Both the FDA and Pfizer say the vaccines are not ready yet because new data is coming out about the shots for kids.

The FDA planned to discuss the vaccine on Tuesday, however they postponed it at the request of Pfizer and BioNTech. Originally, Pfizer asked for a two-dose vaccine for children six months to four years old, however, it said there is new data that caused them to push that back.

“Given that the study is advancing at a rapid pace, the companies will wait for the three-dose data as Pfizer and BioNTech continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group,” said Pfizer in a news release on Friday.

This means roughly 18 million kids across the country will have to wait even longer for the rollout.

Samantha Bennett’s four-year-old son is one of them. She’s ready for the vaccine to come out.

“He’s in preschool and in January, we were only there for six days because of how many COVID cases came through,” she said.

She wants him to get vaccinated so they can have a little more structure again.

“It makes me a little upset. I feel like we’re at the stage now where we definitely could be rolling them out, but at the same time, I’m thankful we’re giving it the extra look-through to make sure we’re actually being safe,” Bennett said. “This is the first big thing that’s happened in my lifetime. It’s very strange to be living through it and trying to make the decisions correctly.”

Pfizer said it plans to have data on the three-dose vaccine and its efficacy in early April.

RELATED: COVID booster effectiveness wanes but remains strong, study shows

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.