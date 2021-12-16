A little snow for Thursday morning; big changes to the weekend forecast – Kris

Prepare to be underwhelmed by the lightest of snow Thursday morning! It will not be enough to shovel or go sledding. It might, however, provide enough snow on the roads for a slick commute. Temperature will not be the issue. Expect temperatures in the low 20s to start the day on Thursday. High temperatures will stay below freezing. Meanwhile, there’s a chance of a few flurries in the afternoon. Snowfall totals will be less than 1″ around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Expect up to 2″ of snow on the Palouse.

There will be no melting on Friday! It’s going to be a cold day with morning lows in the teens and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. That will not be the case for long, and this is where the changes in the forecast come in. The computer models are trending quite a bit warmer for the weekend. Right now, it looks like temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, the system on the way for the weekend is looking a lot weaker. In summary, expect very little valley snow, and only moderate accumulations in the mountains. Finally, expect unsettled and seasonable weather for next week and the days leading up to Christmas.