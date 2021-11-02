A little rain expected overnight with more coming later this week – Kris

After a beautiful Monday, LIGHT RAIN will be moving into the region overnight. Don’t worry if you still have raking to do; you won’t wake up Tuesday to soggy leaves. The rain will only amount to a few sprinkles. By Tuesday morning, expect dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out right around 50°, which is a little above average. We will stay dry for Wednesday, and it will be even warmer, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 50s.

The wet weather will return on Thursday along with a cold front. It will be a breezy day with the possibility of a dusting of snow in the highest mountains. Expect unsettled conditions for Friday through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s.